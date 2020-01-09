Tulane, Temple meet in conference play

Tulane (9-6, 1-2) vs. Temple (9-5, 1-2)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes meet as Tulane takes on Temple. Tulane fell 67-61 to UConn on Wednesday. Temple lost 78-74 loss at home to Houston on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Temple’s Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 32.8 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Owls have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Green Wave. Temple has 41 assists on 64 field goals (64.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Tulane has assists on 30 of 71 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Temple defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.1 percent, the 22nd-lowest mark in Division I. Tulane has allowed opponents to shoot 44.9 percent through 15 games (ranking the Green Wave 280th).