Tulane meets UConn in AAC tourney

No. 12 seed Tulane (12-18, 4-14) vs. No. 5 seed UConn (19-12, 10-8)

American Athletic Conference Tournament First Round, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and UConn are prepared to match up in the opening round of the AAC tournament. UConn swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played each other on March 8, when the Huskies shot 43.3 percent from the field en route to the 80-76 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Tulane’s Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Green Wave points over the last five games.TERRIFIC THOMPSON: Thompson has connected on 27.2 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UConn is 0-5 when its offense scores 60 points or fewer. Tulane is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent this year. That figure is the 26th-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Tulane stands at just 22.3 percent (ranked 330th).