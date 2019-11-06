Tulane gets 2019-20 season underway against SLU

Southeastern Louisiana (0-0) vs. Tulane (0-0)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of in-state rivals are set to meet as Tulane hosts Southeastern Louisiana in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Southeastern Louisiana went 17-16 last year and finished fifth in the Southland, while Tulane ended up 4-27 and finished 12th in the AAC.

LAST TIME: Southeastern Louisiana snuck away with a 62-61 victory over Tulane when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana went 2-9 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Lions gave up 70.4 points per game while scoring 57 per contest. Tulane went 4-8 in non-conference play, averaging 68.8 points and giving up 73.2 per game in the process.