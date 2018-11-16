No. 16 Virginia Tech tops Northeastern in Charleston Classic

<p> Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson, center, drives between Northeastern's Jeremy Miller, at left, and Shaquille Walters in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Charleston Classic at TD Arena, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Charleston, S.C. Virginia Tech defeated Northeastern 88-60. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) </p>

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on Charleston Classic (all times local):

9 p.m.

Carsen Edwards had 29 points and No. 23 Purdue beat Davidson 79-58 on Friday night to reach the final of the Charleston Classic.

The Boilermakers (4-0) will take on No. 16 Virginia Tech for the eight-team tournament title Sunday night.

Edwards had six of Purdue’s 13 3-pointers. It was his fifth straight game with 20 or more points.

The Boilermakers opened the second half with a 19-7 surge to break the game open. They’ll be trying for their third in-season tournament title in four years.

Kellen Grady had 18 points for Davidson, which will face Northeastern for third place.