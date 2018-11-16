No. 16 Virginia Tech tops Northeastern in Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on Charleston Classic (all times local):



Carsen Edwards had 29 points and No. 23 Purdue beat Davidson 79-58 on Friday night to reach the final of the Charleston Classic.

The Boilermakers (4-0) will take on No. 16 Virginia Tech for the eight-team tournament title Sunday night.

Edwards had six of Purdue’s 13 3-pointers. It was his fifth straight game with 20 or more points.

The Boilermakers opened the second half with a 19-7 surge to break the game open. They’ll be trying for their third in-season tournament title in four years.

Kellen Grady had 18 points for Davidson, which will face Northeastern for third place.