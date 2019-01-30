The Latest: Ex-Oklahoma State coach pleads guilty to bribery

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a guilty plea by former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans has pleaded guilty, admitting to accepting $22,000 in bribes to convince NBA-destined athletes to team up with favored financial advisers.

The 41-year-old Evans entered the plea Wednesday in Manhattan federal court to a single charge of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Sentencing was set for May 10. A plea deal with prosecutors recommends a sentence of up to two years in prison.

Evans also must forfeit $22,000. Judge Edgardo Ramos also warned him that he might be subject to deportation because he is a citizen of Barbados.