The Latest: ASU wins heavyweight division MGM Main Event.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the MGM Main Event (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Luguentz Dort scored 33 points and Arizona State beat Utah State 87-82 on Wednesday night to win the heavyweight bracket of the MGM Main Event.

Dort’s tally placed him third in program history for single-game scoring by a freshman, behind Mario Bennett (35 in 1992) and Jahii Carson (34 in 2013).

The Sun Devils (5-0) used a balance of perimeter shooting and points in the paint to overcome a seven-point deficit early in the first half, while Dort led the charge in the second half, scoring 19 in the final 20 minutes.

Taeshon Cherry added 15 points for the Sun Devils, while Remy Martin added 13 and Kimani Lawrence chipped in with 10.

Arizona State has won 18 consecutive non-conference games during the regular season.

Utah State (5-1) was led by Sam Merrill and Dwayne Brown Jr., who scored 27 and 14, respectively.