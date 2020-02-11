The Citadel looks to end streak vs ETSU

The Citadel (6-17, 0-12) vs. East Tennessee State (21-4, 10-2)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks to extend The Citadel’s conference losing streak to 16 games. The Citadel’s last SoCon win came against the Samford Bulldogs 87-83 on Feb. 23, 2019. East Tennessee State is coming off a 73-60 win at Mercer in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: The Citadel’s Kaelon Harris, Fletcher Abee and Rudy Fitzgibbons III have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 36 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulldogs have given up only 81.6 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 85.5 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 25.7 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Citadel is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 6-5 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK STATS: The Citadel has lost its last seven road games, scoring 69.9 points, while allowing 81.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The East Tennessee State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 22nd-highest rate in the country. The Citadel has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 279th among Division I teams).