The Citadel battles Piedmont

Piedmont vs. The Citadel (4-5)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The The Citadel Bulldogs will be taking on the Lions of Division III Piedmont. The Citadel is coming off a 108-40 win at home over Carver College in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: The Citadel’s Kaelon Harris, Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis III have collectively scored 34 percent of the team’s points this season, including 34 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.HOT HARRIS: Through nine games, The Citadel’s Kaelon Harris has connected on 35 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel went 5-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Bulldogs put up 87.3 points per contest across those eight games.