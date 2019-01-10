Tennessee, Wisconsin arrange home-and-home series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee and Wisconsin have arranged a home-and-home series for the next two seasons.

Wisconsin will face Tennessee at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 28. Tennessee will face the Badgers at Wisconsin’s Kohl Center on Nov. 11, 2020.

The two teams have met just four times before, with the series tied 2-2. Tennessee beat Wisconsin in 1981 and 2000. Wisconsin beat Tennessee on Dec. 29, 2001, and in the 2016 Maui Invitational.