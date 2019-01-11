Tennessee Tech defeats SIU-Edwardsville 78-69 in OT

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Micaiah Henry had 14 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high tying four blocks to lead Tennessee Tech to a 78-69 overtime win over SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night for its fourth home win in a row.

Hunter Vick had 18 points, Malik Martin added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Jr. Clay scored 11 for Tennessee Tech (6-10, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference).

Courtney Alexander’s dunk sparked an 8-0 closing run and Tennessee Tech never trailed in OT. The Cougars (5-10, 1-2) missed their final 11 shots, beginning with a potential winning 3 as time in regulation expired.

David McFarland had 17 points and five steals, Daniel Kinchen scored 14 and Cameron Williams 13 for SIUE.

TTU took a seven-point lead when Martin converted a 3-point play with 2:39 left in regulation. Neither team scored until McFarland hit 1 of 2 free throws with 1:01 left and, after a Golden Eagles turnover, Kinchen and McFarland hit back-to-back 3s to make it 67-all and force OT.