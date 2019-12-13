Tennessee St. pays visit to Fordham

Tennessee State (6-4) vs. Fordham (5-4)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State and Fordham look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses this past Tuesday. Fordham lost 69-61 at home to Bryant, while Tennessee State fell 86-62 at Arkansas-Little Rock.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Chuba Ohams, Antwon Portley and Erten Gazi have combined to score 51 percent of Fordham’s points this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Tennessee State, Wesley Harris, Carlos Marshall Jr., Jy’lan Washington, Michael Littlejohn and Mark Freeman have collectively accounted for 65 percent of all Tennessee State scoring, including 69 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Tennessee State is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-4 when fewer than four Tigers players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee State has lost its last four road games, scoring 56.3 points, while allowing 69.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.9 percent of all possessions, which is the 27th-highest rate in the country. The Tennessee State offense has turned the ball over on 24.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 346th among Division I teams).