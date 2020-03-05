Tennessee faces tough test vs No. 17 Auburn

No. 17 Auburn (24-6, 11-6) vs. Tennessee (17-13, 9-8)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Auburn presents a tough challenge for Tennessee. Tennessee has won three of its seven games against ranked opponents this season. Auburn fell 78-75 at home to Texas A&M on Wednesday.

EARLY RISERS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. . For Auburn, .DOMINANT DOUGHTY: Samir Doughty has connected on 31.4 percent of the 169 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Tennessee is 0-7 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 17-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

BEHIND THE ARC: Auburn’s Austin Wiley has attempted one 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Auburn offense has scored 77.8 points per game, the 28th-highest figure in Division I. Tennessee has only averaged 67.2 points per game, which ranks 252nd nationally.