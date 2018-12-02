Temple pulls away late, beats Saint Joseph’s 77-70

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quinton Rose and Shizz Alston, Jr. each scored 15 points and Temple pulled away late to beat crosstown rival Saint Joseph’s 77-70 on Saturday night.

Temple (7-1) has beaten Saint Joseph’s (4-4) in three straight games, and is off to its best start since the 2012-13 squad opened the season 8-1.

The game was tied 60-60 with just under five minutes to play. The Owls made three consecutive 3-pointers to spark a 13-4 run and they led 73-64 with about a minute left. Alston and Alani Moore II scored five points apiece and each made a 3 during the stretch.

Rose and Alston each made four field goals and both were 6 of 6 from the line. Nate Pierre-Louis chipped in seven points and matched a career-best with 13 rebounds.

Jared Bynum scored 23 points to lead Saint Joseph’s. Charlie Brown added 18 points and Lamarr Kimble had 12.