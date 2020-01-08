Swan scores 31 to carry Air Force past Utah State 79-60

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ryan Swan had a season-high 31 points with 11 rebounds as Air Force topped Utah State 79-60 on Tuesday night.

A.J. Walker had 12 points for Air Force (8-8, 2-2 Mountain West Conference). Swan was 11 of 16 from the field and made 8 of 11 free throws.

Air Force entered the locker room at the half trailing narrowly, 34-31, but the Falcons were able to outscore the Aggies 48-26 in the second half to pull away for the 19-point victory. The Aggies’ 26 second-half points were a season low for the team.

Brock Miller had 16 points, making five 3-pointers, for the Aggies (13-5, 2-3). Sam Merrill added 10 points.

Air Force faces New Mexico on the road on Saturday. Utah State plays Nevada at home on Saturday.