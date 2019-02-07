Suspect in LSU basketball player’s death pleads not guilty

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting LSU basketball player Wayde Sims last fall has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder.

Dyteon Simpson, of Baker, is accused of shooting Sims, also 20, in the head when Sims intervened in a fight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off Southern University’s campus.

The Advocate reports Simpson appeared Thursday before state District Judge Don Johnson. He’s been jailed since his September arrest and has filed motions to reduce his $350,000 bail.

Authorities say DNA evidence collected from glasses found on the scene matched a sample Simpson gave investigators. Witnesses said the glasses were knocked off the shooter’s face during the fight.

Police say Simpson has confessed to shooting Sims. He faces life in prison if convicted.