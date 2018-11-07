Stony Brooks comes back from 22-0, beats GW in OT 77-74

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elijah Olaniyi scored a career-high 20 points with 10 rebounds and Stony Brook surprised George Washington 77-74 in OT on Tuesday night after falling behind 22-0 in the season opening game.

Akwasi Yeboah had a putback of his own miss with 1.9 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. GW had the ball and the lead after a timeout with 5.1 seconds left but turned it over on a five-second violation.

The Seawolves only fell behind by one at the start of OT and Andrew Garcia hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to give Stony Brook its first lead, 66-64, at the 3:55 mark. The Colonials tied the game at 66 but Yeboah’s 3 put Stony Brook up for good 69-66.

Both teams missed critical free throws down the stretch but after Miles Latimer made 1 of 2 with 6.7 seconds left, Armel Potter missed a tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Potter led GW with 21 points, making 7 of 10 from the foul line. However, his teammates were 9 of 24 from the stripe. Arnaldo Toro had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Stony Brook missed its first 18 shots, 10 of them 3-pointers. The Seawolves made two free throws at 10:04 and their first basket at 9:17. They cut the deficit to 34-24 at the half, scoring the last 10 points.