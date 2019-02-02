Stewart’s free throws win it for North Dakota

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Marlon Stewart made two free throws with 1.6 seconds left to lift North Dakota to a 74-73 victory over Western Illinois on Friday.

Stewart was fouled on a 3-point attempt. He made the first free throw, missed the second and made the third. A half-court heave by Western Illinois wasn’t close.

The Leathernecks trailed by 10 with 10:38 to play but grabbed their first lead since 8:03 of the first half on Kobe Webster’s 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining.

The Fighting Hawks (9-13, 3-6 Summit League) defeated Western Illinois 71-65 on Jan. 12 but had lost three straight games since.

Kienan Walter led North Dakota with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Cortez Seales added 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and Stewart and Billy Brown had 11 points each.

C.J. Duff scored 20 points with three 3-pointers before fouling out to lead the Leathernecks (8-14, 3-6). Brandon Gilbeck had 13 points and 10 rebounds and also fouled out. Webster and Zion Young added 11 points each.