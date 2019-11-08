Stetson visits W. Illinois

Stetson (1-0) vs. Western Illinois (0-1)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois goes up against Stetson in an early season matchup.

LAST MEETING: Stetson earned a 4-point win over Western Illinois when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 2-11 against non-conference programs last season. In those 13 games, the Hatters gave up 82.4 points per game while scoring 67.8 per outing. Western Illinois went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 71 points and giving up 72.6 per game in the process.