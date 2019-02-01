Stepteau, Stansberry lead Hawaii past Long Beach 74-57

HONOLULU (AP) — Brock Stepteau scored 16 points, Eddie Stansberry had 14 and Hawaii pulled away from Long Beach State for a 74-57 win on Thursday night.

Zigmars Raimo added 11 points for the Rainbow Warriors (13-7, 4-2 Big West Conference).

Mason Riggins had a career-high 18 points for the 49ers (8-14, 2-4), who lost their fourth-straight. Deishuan Booker added 14, going 3 of 11 from the field and 8 of 11 from the foul line.

Long Beach had a 9-0 run to take an 11-2 lead but Hawaii tied the game at 15 on a 3 from Stansberry. Shortly after that the Rainbows scored nine straight to take the lead for good 24-17.

It was 36-28 at the half and the 49ers got within one five minutes into the second half but then Hawaii steadily pulled away. An 8-0 run with Drew Buggs scoring seven points pushed the lead back to 10. Long Beach finished the game going 3 for 15 from the field over the final 10 minutes.