Stair, Mercer host Ga. State

Georgia State (5-3) vs. Mercer (4-5)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Corey Allen and Georgia State will take on Ethan Stair and Mercer. Allen has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games. Stair is averaging 20.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Mercer’s Stair, Djordje Dimitrijevic and James Glisson III have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 39.2 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 26 over the last three games. He’s also made 58.8 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 15 times or fewer. The Panthers are 0-3 when they record more than 15 turnovers. Mercer’s forced 13.3 turnovers per game overall this year, but that figure has dropped to 11.6 per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Mercer has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.7 points while giving up 68.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State offense has scored 80.8 points per game this season, ranking the Panthers 28th among Division I teams. The Mercer defense has allowed 77.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 238th overall).