St. John’s seeks revenge on Marquette

Marquette (18-11, 8-9) vs. St. John’s (15-15, 4-13)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette goes for the season sweep over St. John’s after winning the previous matchup in Milwaukee. The teams last played each other on Jan. 21, when the Golden Eagles outshot St. John’s from the field 43.1 percent to 36.6 percent and made 20 more free throws en route to a 14-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors. Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 101 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Howard has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: St. John’s is 0-11 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Marquette is a perfect 12-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: Marquette has lost its last three road games, scoring 70.3 points, while allowing 75 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Marquette offense has scored 77.5 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 30th among Division I teams. The St. John’s defense has allowed 71.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 206th overall).