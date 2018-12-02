Southern Miss overwhelms Rust 106-46

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Dominic Magee scored 14 points, Tyree Griffin 13 and a dozen Golden Eagles scored in a 106-46 Southern Miss victory over Rust on Sunday.

Tyler Stevenson added 12 points and Ladavius Draine and Ladarius Marshall 10 each for Southern Miss, which shot 66 percent, including 12 of 25 on 3-pointers for 48 percent. The Eagles (6-2) held a 54-12 advantage in points in the paint.

It was the second time this season Southern Miss eclipsed 100 points, having beaten Southeastern Baptist 111-66 in its opener.

Ke’Jerrick Taylor scored 14 points and Kortez Wade 10 for the NAIA Bearcats, who shot only 31 percent overall and were 5 of 27 from 3-point range for 18.5 percent.

The teams exchanged 3-pointers to start the game then Southern Miss went on an 18-2 run, including seven by Cortez Edwards, to take command. A 13-0 run led to a 54-18 halftime lead.