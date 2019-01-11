South Carolina freshman Moss to miss season after surgery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman point guard T.J. Moss will miss the rest of the season after having ankle and foot surgery earlier this week.

Gamecocks coach Frank Martin said Friday that Moss will take a medical redshirt season. Moss is expected to make a complete recovery and return next season.

Moss suffered a right high ankle sprain and reaggravated a previous foot injury at practice on Dec. 18.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Memphis, Tennessee, played in seven games and started three in row against Coastal Carolina, Wyoming and No. 2 Michigan before getting hurt.

He played 20 minutes a game and averaged 6.3 points per contest. He had a season-best 12 points in a 76-67 loss to Providence in November.

The Gamecocks (7-7, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) host Missouri (9-4, 0-1).