Smith Jr. carries Grambling St. over Alcorn St. 65-53

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Ivy Smith Jr. had 16 points as Grambling State beat Alcorn State 65-53 on Monday night.

Devante Jackson had 12 points for Grambling State (13-11, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Dallas Polk-Hilliard added 10 points.

Alcorn State totaled 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Troymain Crosby had 16 points and seven assists for the Braves (8-15, 4-7). Reginal Johnson added 14 points. Maurice Howard had 11 points. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Braves for the season. Grambling State defeated Alcorn State 77-42 on Jan. 14. Grambling State faces Texas Southern at home on Saturday. Alcorn State plays Mississippi Valley State on the road on Saturday.