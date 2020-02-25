SLU, McNeese St. look to end streaks

Southeastern Louisiana (6-21, 3-13) vs. McNeese State (12-15, 7-9)

H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State looks to extend Southeastern Louisiana’s conference losing streak to eight games. Southeastern Louisiana’s last Southland win came against the Northwestern State Demons 84-81 on Jan. 25. McNeese State has dropped its last six games against conference opponents.

FAB FRESHMEN: Southeastern Louisiana’s Ty Brewer, Byron Smith and Nick Caldwell have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Lions scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Von Julien has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Southeastern Louisiana field goals over the last three games. Julien has accounted for nine field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: McNeese State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Cowboys are 6-15 when opponents score more than 61 points.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: McNeese State’s Dru Kuxhausen has attempted 219 3-pointers and connected on 48.4 percent of them, and is 9 for 21 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 79.7 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys 19th among Division 1 teams. The Southeastern Louisiana defense has allowed 77.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 294th).