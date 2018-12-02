Sikes scores 18, South Alabama holds off FAMU 66-57

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Rodrick Sikes regained his shooting touch and scored 18 points and South Alabama held off Florida A&M 66-57 on Saturday night.

Sikes, who averaged just under 22 points for the Jaguars (4-4) through the first three games but made just 4 of 27 shots in the last two, knocked down 7 of 11 tries against the Rattlers (2-6). Kory Holden added 12 points and hit a clutch 3-pointer with 59 seconds left in the game to help South Alabama snap a two-game skid. Jordan Andrews added 11 points and Josh Ajayi chipped in with 10 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

Tracy Hector Jr. , who had just six points through Florida A&M’s first four games, finished with a career-high 20 and snagged nine boards to pace the Rattlers. Sophomore DJ Jones scored a career-best 14 on 7-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds.

Sikes had 12 points in the first half to guide South Alabama to a 37-31 halftime lead. Jones had two straight layups to pull the Rattlers within 57-54 with 3:59 remaining. The Jaguars were leading by six points when Holden put the final nail in the Rattlers’ coffin with his 3-pointer.