Siena hangs on to beat Harvard 67-64.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kevin Degnan scored 16 points, Jalen Pickett added 14 with eight assists and Siena held on to beat Harvard 67-64 on Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.

Danilo Djuricic’s 3-point play got the Crimson (4-4) within three with 15 seconds to go and then the Saints intercepted a pass, but Justin Massey’s 3-point try missed.

The Saints (3-5) had a 13-point lead with 9:12 left in the game after a Degnan 3-pointer before Harvard rallied within four with 1:09 to go.

Siena led from the four-minute mark of the first half on Sloan Seymour’s 3-pointer and took a 27-22 lead into the break.

Sammy Friday IV added 10 points for Siena, which shot 45 percent, 52 percent in the second half.

Bassey scored 15 points and Christian Juzan added 10 for the Crimson, which shot 50 percent.