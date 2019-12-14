SHSU goes up against Wiley

Wiley vs. Sam Houston State (5-4)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston State Bearkats will be taking on the Wildcats of Division III Wiley. Sam Houston State is coming off a 71-68 home win against Louisiana Tech in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Kai Mitchell has maintained a per-game average of 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Bearkats, while Zach Nutall has accounted for 14.2 points and five rebounds per game.GIFTED GROGAN: Taylan Grogan has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston State went 2-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bearkats offense scored 67.1 points per matchup across those 11 contests.