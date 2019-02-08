Shorts, Moony combine for 35, UC Davis tops Cal Poly 63-53

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — TJ Shorts II scored 18 points with seven assists, Joe Mooney added 17 points and UC Davis broke away late to defeat Cal Poly 63-53 Thursday night for a season sweep of the Mustangs.

Donovan Fields drove for a score to pull Cal Poly to 44-43 with just under nine minutes left to play but Shorts answered from beyond the arc. Fields again got the Mustangs to 49-47, but UC Davis (7-14, 3-4 Big West Conference) scored the next six points, capped by a Mooney 3-pointer with 3:28 to go, and the Aggies weren’t threatened again.

Mooney and Stefan Gonzalez made four free throws in the last 38 seconds.

Fields led Cal Poly with 17 points, the only player to reach double figures.

The Aggies were 24 of 46 from the floor, 52 percent, and made 10 of 14 free throws while Cal Poly (5-16, 1-7) shot 40 percent (22 of 55) and made just 4 of 5 at the line.