SFA looks for road win vs Texas A&M-CC

Stephen F. Austin (21-3, 12-1) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-14, 6-7)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its third straight win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at American Bank Center. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s last win at home against the Lumberjacks came on Feb. 14, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Myles Smith has averaged 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while Jashawn Talton-Thomas has put up 10.4 points and six rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Kevon Harris has averaged 18 points and 5.8 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 11 points and 6.9 rebounds.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 41.1 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 10-8 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

TWO STREAKS: Stephen F. Austin has won its last seven road games, scoring 78.1 points and allowing 69.7 points during those contests. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 63.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Lumberjacks first among Division I teams. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has turned the ball over on 25.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Islanders 352nd, nationally).