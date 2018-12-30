Seibring, Elon hold off James Madison 68-65

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Seibring scored 21 points, Steven Santa Ana had 16 points and nine rebounds and Elon beat James Madison 68-65 on Sunday.

Santa Ana missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 18 seconds left. Matt Lewis missed a long 3-pointer at the other end, but Stuckey Mosley grabbed the offensive rebound. After a timeout, James Madison was called for an over-and-back violation with four seconds left. Santa Ana again was off the mark on a free throw and JMU’s half-court heave didn’t hit the rim at the buzzer.

Kris Wooten made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Elon (5-10, 1-1 Colonial Athletics Association).

Elon led by as many as 17 points with 9:11 remaining and had its last double-digit lead at 5:22 as JMU went on a 13-3 run to pull to 64-62.

Dwight Wilson made 11 of 12 shots and had 22 points and 10 rebounds for James Madison (7-8, 0-2). Lewis added 16 points.