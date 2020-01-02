SEC play starts for Mizzou, No. 17 Kentucky

Missouri (8-4, 0-0) vs. No. 17 Kentucky (9-3, 0-0)

Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri and No. 17 Kentucky meet in the first SEC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Missouri finished with five wins and 13 losses, while Kentucky won 15 games and lost four.

Article continues below ...

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hagans has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 23 field goals and 43 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Missouri is 5-0 when it puts up 70 or more points and 3-4 when falling short of 70. Kentucky is 9-0 when it scores at least 67 points and 0-3 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Kentucky has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 77.4 points while giving up 60.7.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Missouri has held opposing teams to 55.7 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Tigers have allowed a mere 47.8 points per game over their four-game winning streak.