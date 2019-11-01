SD State welcomes UTRGV in 2019-20 season opener

Texas Rio Grande Valley (0-0) vs. South Dakota State (0-0)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts Texas Rio Grande Valley in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Texas Rio Grande Valley went 20-17 last year and finished fourth in the WAC, while South Dakota State ended up 24-9 and finished first in the Summit League.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley went 8-9 against non-conference schools last season. In those 17 games, the Vaqueros gave up 71.2 points per game while scoring 68 per contest. South Dakota State went 9-6 in non-conference play, averaging 83.9 points and giving up 73.1 per game in the process.