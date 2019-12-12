Santa Clara hosts Sac State

Sacramento State (6-1) vs. Santa Clara (9-2)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and Santa Clara both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad is coming off of a victory this past Saturday. Santa Clara earned a 71-52 home win over Cal, while Sacramento State won 62-59 at Cal State Fullerton.

LEADING THE WAY: The Hornets are led by Joshua Patton and Ethan Esposito. Patton has averaged 13 points and 2.1 blocks while Esposito has recorded 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest. The Broncos have been led by sophomores Trey Wertz and Guglielmo Caruso. Wertz has accounted for 11 points while Caruso has averaged 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TREY: Wertz has connected on 38.6 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Santa Clara is a perfect 9-0 when at least two of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-2 when fewer than two Broncos players score in double-figures.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Sacramento State’s Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa has attempted 38 3-pointers and connected on 36.8 percent of them, and is 9 for 28 over the past five games.

STIFLING STATE: Sacramento State has held opposing teams to 50.4 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.