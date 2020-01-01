San Diego looks for road win vs LMU

San Diego (7-8, 0-0) vs. Loyola Marymount (6-8, 0-0)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego looks for its third straight win over Loyola Marymount at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount’s last win at home against the Toreros came on Jan. 23, 2016.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott has averaged 16.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists while Ivan Alipiev has put up 11.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Toreros, Braun Hartfield has averaged 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while Joey Calcaterra has put up 13.1 points.BRILLIANT BRAUN: Hartfield has connected on 30.6 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 58.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: San Diego is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 7-2 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: San Diego’s Calcaterra has attempted 76 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 5 for 22 over the past five games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Loyola Marymount has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.3 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all WCC teams.