Samford hits 12 3-pointers, beats Houston Baptist 85-61

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Josh Sharkey scored 24 points with five 3-pointers and five assists, Brandon Austin hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, and Samford pulled away early to beat Houston Baptist 85-61 on Monday night to win its third straight.

Robert Allen scored a career-high 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-2), who hit 12 of 24 3-pointers and got 19 second-chance points off of 11 offensive rebounds.

Austin’s 3-pointer put the Bulldogs up for good, 5-2, and Sharkey hit two free throws for a 42-29 halftime lead. Sharkey scored 15 points with three 3-pointers in the half and the Bulldogs held the Huskies to 26-percent shooting.

The Huskies closed to 46-37 on Edward Hardt’s layup, but Samford led by double digits on Austin’s 3 and by 22 on another 3 by Austin with 1:51 to play.

Jalon Gates scored 17 points, Ian DuBose had 16 with a career-high 13 rebounds and Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 12 for the Huskies (3-6).