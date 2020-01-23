Salnave, Monmouth host Niagara

Niagara (6-11, 4-2) vs. Monmouth (10-7, 4-2)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Marcus Hammond and Niagara will face Ray Salnave and Monmouth. The sophomore M. Hammond is averaging 18.8 points over the last five games. Salnave, a senior, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Monmouth’s Salnave has averaged 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while Deion Hammond has put up 15.5 points. For the Purple Eagles, M. Hammond has averaged 13.1 points while James Towns has put up 11.9 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Hawks have scored 73 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 65.5 per game they put up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: M. Hammond has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Niagara field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 34 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hawks are 0-5 when they allow at least 73 points and 10-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Purple Eagles are 0-7 when they score 64 points or fewer and 6-4 when they exceed 64.

STREAK STATS: Monmouth has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Niagara and Monmouth are ranked atop the MAAC in terms of ball security. The Purple Eagles are ranked first in the conference and have committed a turnover on 15.7 percent of their possessions this year, 10.6 turnovers per game. The Hawks are ranked second with a turnover percentage of 19.2 percent, 13.6 per game.