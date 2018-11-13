Rorie, Manuel help Montana beat NAIA Montana Tech 79-55

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Ahmaad Rorie scored 20 points and had three steals to help Montana beat NAIA Montana Tech 79-55 on Monday night.

Kendal Manuel, a junior transfer from Oregon State, had 17 points for Montana (2-0). The 6-foot-4 guard made 5 of 5 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

A layup by Timmy Falls gave the Grizzlies the lead for good and sparked a 10-2 spurt that made it 21-13 midway through the first half. The Orediggers pulled within four but Rorie scored eight points during a 14-0 run to push the lead to 18 before Montana took a 40-21 advantage into the break. Montana Tech’s Blake Dittman made a layup to open the second half but Falls sandwiched a pair of 3s around back-to-back baskets by Rorie and the Grizzlies led by at least 24 the rest of the way.

Derrius Collins led Montana Tech with 10 points.