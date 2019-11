Robbins scores 23 to lead Drake over UMKC 76-58

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Liam Robbins had a career-high 23 points as Drake beat UMKC 76-58 on Wednesday night.

Robbins hit 8 of 10 shots and had five blocks.

Anthony Murphy had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Drake (2-1). Garrett Sturtz added 11 points and seven rebounds and Roman Penn had eight rebounds and eight assists.

Jordan Giles had 15 points for the Roos (1-2). Javan White added 11 points and five steals and Brandon McKissic had 10 points.

Drake faces Simpson at home on Sunday. Kansas City faces Milwaukee on the road on Friday.