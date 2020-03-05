Purdue seeks revenge on Rutgers

Rutgers (19-11, 10-9) vs. Purdue (16-14, 9-10)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers goes for the season sweep over Purdue after winning the previous matchup in Piscataway. The teams last met on Jan. 28, when the Scarlet Knights outshot Purdue from the field 45.5 percent to 41 percent and made 18 more free throws en route to a seven-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Purdue’s Trevion Williams has averaged 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while Eric Hunter Jr. has put up 10.5 points. For the Scarlet Knights, Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 12 points and 5.8 rebounds while Myles Johnson has put up eight points and eight rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RON: Harper has connected on 33.3 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Rutgers’s Jacob Young has attempted 62 3-pointers and connected on 27.4 percent of them, and is 3 for 5 over the past three games.

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has lost its last six road games, scoring 63.8 points, while allowing 68.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Rutgers defense has allowed only 62.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 19th-lowest figure in the country. The Purdue offense has averaged just 68.2 points through 30 games (ranked 236th among Division I teams).