Purdue looks to extend streak vs No. 13 Penn State

No. 13 Penn State (18-5, 8-4) vs. Purdue (14-10, 7-6)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over No. 13 Penn State. In its last nine wins against the Nittany Lions, Purdue has won by an average of 10 points. Penn State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 2, 2014, a 79-68 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Lamar Stevens is averaging 17.6 points and seven rebounds to lead the charge for the Nittany Lions. Myreon Jones is also a primary contributor, accounting for 13.5 points per game. The Boilermakers have been led by Trevion Williams, who is averaging 11 points and 7.3 rebounds.LIKEABLE LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 27.3 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.9 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Penn State’s Myles Dread has attempted 139 3-pointers and connected on 30.2 percent of them, and is 8 for 22 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Penn State has won its last three road games, scoring 74.3 points, while allowing 65.7 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Purdue has held opposing teams to 60.8 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.