Purdue looks for home win vs Wisconsin

Wisconsin (12-7, 5-3) vs. Purdue (10-9, 3-5)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue looks for its fourth straight win over Wisconsin at Mackey Arena. The last victory for the Badgers at Purdue was a 72-58 win on Jan. 25, 2014.

TEAM LEADERS: Purdue’s Trevion Williams has averaged 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while Eric Hunter Jr. has put up 10.5 points. For the Badgers, Nate Reuvers has averaged 14 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while D’Mitrik Trice has put up nine points and 4.2 rebounds.NATE IS A FORCE: Reuvers has connected on 33.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SPREAD IT AROUND: Wisconsin is 5-0 when at least four of its players score in double-figures and 7-7 when the team falls shy of that mark. Purdue is 7-0 when four or more players score double-digit points and 3-9 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 17th-lowest figure in the country. The Purdue offense has averaged just 67.6 points through 19 games (ranked 233rd among Division I teams).