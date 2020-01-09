Providence looks for home win vs No. 6 Butler

No. 6 Butler (14-1, 2-0) vs. Providence (10-6, 3-0)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence looks for its fifth straight win over No. 6 Butler at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Providence was a 68-64 win on March 7, 2015.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Alpha Diallo, David Duke, Luwane Pipkins, Maliek White and Emmitt Holt have collectively accounted for 69 percent of Providence’s scoring this season. For Butler, Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott and Bryce Nze have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season.BRILLIANT BALDWIN: Baldwin has connected on 34.8 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Providence is 0-5 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 10-1 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK SCORING: Providence has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 62.

STINGY DEFENSE: Butler has held opposing teams to 54.1 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Bulldogs have allowed just 50.6 points per game over their five-game winning streak.