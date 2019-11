Providence hosts Merrimack

Merrimack (3-2) vs. Providence (3-1)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack and Providence both look to put winning streaks together . Merrimack beat Jacksonville by 10 on Sunday. Providence is coming off a 68-47 win at home against St. Peter’s on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Providence’s Alpha Diallo has averaged 16 points, 11.8 rebounds and two steals while David Duke has put up 15.8 points, five rebounds and 5.3 assists. For the Warriors, Juvaris Hayes has averaged 10.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists while Jordan Minor has put up 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Hayes has had his hand in 44 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last five games. Hayes has 18 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Providence has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 51.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Friars have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Warriors. Providence has 49 assists on 74 field goals (66.2 percent) over its past three contests while Merrimack has assists on 32 of 58 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Providence has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 30.3 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.