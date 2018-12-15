Presbyterian rolls past Trinity Baptist 87-44

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Chris Martin scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Presbyterian had little trouble with Trinity Baptist in an 87-44 victory on Saturday.

Adam Flagler led Presbyterian (6-5) with 13 points and Ethan Kay added 11 points.

The Blue Hose (6-5) had a 54-28 rebounding margin and 21 points off turnovers. Relying on jump-shooting, Presbyterian made 17 3-pointers but scored just 16 points in the paint.

Marquis Duncanson led the Eagles (4-7), a National Christian College Athletic Association team from Jacksonville, Florida, with eight points.

The Blue Hose (6-5), who average 11.6 3-pointers per game, made 9 of 18 3-pointers in the first half and shot 52 percent overall in taking a 48-19 lead. All 10 players who saw action in the first half played 10 minutes each and all 10 scored. By game’s end, 13 players took the court and all 13 scored.