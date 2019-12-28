Prairie View faces Huston-Tillotson

Huston-Tillotson vs. Prairie View (3-9)

William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Prairie View Panthers will be taking on the Rams of NAIA school Huston-Tillotson. Prairie View lost 75-55 on the road against Seton Hall in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Prairie View has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Gerard Andrus, Darius Williams, Lenell Henry and Chancellor Ellis have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.AWESOME ANDRUS: In 12 appearances this season, Prairie View’s Gerard Andrus has shot 54.1 percent.

A YEAR AGO: Prairie View scored 81 and came away with a 16-point win over Huston-Tillotson when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View went 1-12 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Panthers scored 68.9 points per matchup in those 13 games.