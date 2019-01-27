Portland State beats Idaho 69-53

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamie Orme and Michael Mayhew had 11 points each, Deante Strickland added 10 points and Portland State cruised to 69-53 win over Idaho on Saturday night.

The Vikings (8-11, 3-5 Big Sky) had a 40-23 lead at halftime and kept the lead between 14 and 22 throughout the second half.

Trevon Allen and Scott Blakney scored 12 points each for the Vandals (4-15, 1-7), who have lost their last five.

Idaho kept it close for the first nine minutes, but after Khadim Samb’s jumper for the Vandals tied it at 18, Portland State scored 14 straight points and closed the first half on a 22-5 run.

Sal Nuhu had 10 rebounds for the Vikings, who outrebounded the Vandals 38-31.

Idaho was 6 of 23 from 3-point range and got to the foul line for just eight shots, making five.