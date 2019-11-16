Pierre-Louis scores 21 to lead Temple over La Salle 70-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nate Pierre-Louis posted his third straight double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds as Temple narrowly beat La Salle 70-65 on Saturday.

Quinton Rose had 18 points for Temple (3-0). J.P. Moorman II added seven rebounds and six assists.

The Owls were up 36-22 at the break but La Salle charged back to close to 69-65 after trailing 67-57 with 27 seconds left. Ed Croswell had a layup and Sherif Kenney and Scott Spencer drained treys to cut the deficit to four with :02 remaining.

David Beatty and Kenney had 13 points apiece for the Explorers (1-2). Saul Phiri had 11 points.

Temple matches up against USC on the road on Friday. La Salle matches up against Murray State next Monday.