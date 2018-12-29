Petteway’s double-double helps Robert Morris topple Hood

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Malik Petteway had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Matty McConnell added 17 points and five assists, and Robert Morris defeated Division III Hood College 108-51 on Saturday.

Charles Bain added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Robert Morris (5-8) and Yannis Mendy grabbed 15 rebounds. Jon Williams went 4 for 4 from 3-point distance and scored 12 points. Josh Williams added 12 points and Sayveon McEwen scored 11. All 10 players scored and played at least 16 minutes.

Anthony Pearson and Mason Wang scored 11 points each for Hood. The Blazers had 11 steals and Robert Morris committed 21 turnovers.

Robert Morris led 50-26 at halftime and scoring in the second half wasn’t much different as the Colonials racked up another 58 points and the Blazers scored 25.