Perez has career-best 24, Gardner-Webb wins 81-77 in OT

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jose Perez had five of his career-best 24 points in overtime as Gardner-Webb held off Kennesaw State 81-77 to grab its fifth straight win on Thursday night.

Perez, who was 8 of 15 from the floor while making all six free throws offered, drove for a layup in the waning seconds of regulation to tie it at 70-70. Kennesaw State’s Tyler Hooker missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Perez opened the extra period by hitting a jump shot and later completed a 3-point play as the Bulldogs led throughout overtime.

Kennesaw State led 34-28 at the half and pushed that to 48-36. The Owls maintained their lead until David Efianayi made four free throws for a 68-66 lead with 1:26 remaining.

Efianayi was 14 of 17 at the free-throw line to total 21 points and DJ Laster added 15 points with seven rebounds for Gardner-Webb (7-5).

Hooker had 18 points to lead Kennesaw State (1-9). Bryson Lockley added 15 points while grabbing 11 rebounds and Kosta Jankovic scored 10 with a career-high 13 boards.